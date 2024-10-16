Freeze Warning for all of central Indiana tonight

It's time to protect those sensitive plants again! A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of central Indiana through Thursday morning. We're expecting our coldest temperatures in nearly six months. Lows in the low to middle 30s will be common under mostly clear skies.

wrtv

While it is a cold start to our Thursday, things are looking up as we go through the day. Sunshine finally makes a return. Brighter skies also allow us to start a warming trend. High temperatures return to the lower 60s Thursday afternoon. That's still just a few degrees below average.

wrtv

Some areas of frost are possible again Friday morning. It won't take long to warm our temperatures. With lots of sunshine, highs return to the 70s this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 35°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 63°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast