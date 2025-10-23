Freeze warning for Friday morning

Headlines



FRIDAY FREEZE WARNING

WARMING THIS WEEKEND

SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

Temperatures have hit the lowest readings so far this season! There is a frost advisory for parts on Central Indiana for Thursday morning. It gets colder from here! Friday morning will feature overnight lows in the low 30s! There is a freeze warning in effect. If you still have some plants outside that don't do well in the cold, now is the time to bring them in. Here is a look at the low temperatures for Friday morning.

WRTV

With the cold start, we never really recover. High temperature land back in the upper 50s under sunny skies.

WRTV

It will warm back up by the weekend. We get closer to average with temps in the low 60s. There are a few rain chances to keep an eye on. Spotty rain is possible for the weekend. The greatest potential will be in the evening hours. Scattered showers stick around next week. Tuesday will feature the highest rain chances.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 56°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast