Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Colder again this weekend

Warmer weather back next week
Big temperature swings
Weekend forecast
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • COLDER WEATHER BACK FOR THE WEEKEND
  • MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEK
  • BIG SNOW MELT ON THE WAY

Warmer weather is back for Friday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. We will see a little bit of melting, but not much. Enjoy it while it lasts the weekend turns colder.

Friday

The long term pattern is looking warmer. Here is a forecast for Feb. 14th to the 20th. Temperatures are expected to be above average.

Temperature outlook

Warmer weather is back full force, next week. Highs surge back into the 40s and hold there for most of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: AM light snow. High: 36°
Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 13°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 21°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.