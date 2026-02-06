Colder again this weekend

Headlines



COLDER WEATHER BACK FOR THE WEEKEND

MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEK

BIG SNOW MELT ON THE WAY

Warmer weather is back for Friday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. We will see a little bit of melting, but not much. Enjoy it while it lasts the weekend turns colder.

The long term pattern is looking warmer. Here is a forecast for Feb. 14th to the 20th. Temperatures are expected to be above average.

Warmer weather is back full force, next week. Highs surge back into the 40s and hold there for most of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM light snow. High: 36°

Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 13°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 21°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast