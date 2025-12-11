Friday morning snow - timing, totals, and impacts

Headlines



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY SNOW CHANCES

BITTER COLD AIR THIS WEEKEND

Winter weather comes roaring back over the next few days. A winter weather advisory is in place starting at 5pm Thursday night and lasting until 10am Friday morning. A concentrated band of snow will set up over central Indiana. Most of this snow will fall overnight and into Friday morning.

WRTV

Most everyone in our viewing area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. That will make for a slippery Friday morning commute. Because this snow band is so concentrated, there will be a sharp cutoff in totals north and south. Be ready to take your time Friday morning.

WRTV

Arctic air rushes in behind this system for the weekend. We have another snow chance to hurdle Saturday, then temperatures tank to sub-zero readings with highs near 10°! Please seriously consider pets, pipes, and people. Check on your neighbors, this will be very very cold air. We slowly recover next week with our sights set on the 40s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 32°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 26°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 34°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast