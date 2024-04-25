Watch Now
Friday rain develops. Windy/warm weekend

wrtv
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 15:26:01-04

Headlines

  • RISING RAIN CHANCE TOMORROW
  • WARM WEEKEND
  • 40 MPH GUSTS SATURDAY

Dry and warmer tomorrow morning to start your Friday. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, so be sure to take your umbrella.

Temperatures surge well above average this weekend. Right now, the chance fore thunderstorms is highest Saturday morning.

Gusts Saturday afternoon will approach 40 mph. The strong wind will help pull warmer air into the state.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 41°
Tomorrow: Afternoon rain. High: 67°
Saturday: 40% chance t'storms. High: 80°
Sunday: Windy. Partly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

