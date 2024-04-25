Friday rain develops. Windy/warm weekend

Headlines



RISING RAIN CHANCE TOMORROW

WARM WEEKEND

40 MPH GUSTS SATURDAY

Dry and warmer tomorrow morning to start your Friday. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, so be sure to take your umbrella.

wrtv

Temperatures surge well above average this weekend. Right now, the chance fore thunderstorms is highest Saturday morning.

wrtv

Gusts Saturday afternoon will approach 40 mph. The strong wind will help pull warmer air into the state.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 41°

Tomorrow: Afternoon rain. High: 67°

Saturday: 40% chance t'storms. High: 80°

Sunday: Windy. Partly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast