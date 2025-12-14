Frigid feel continues to start the week

Today was our coldest start to December 14th since 1901! This morning, Indy tied the record low of -4°. We have another VERY cold night ahead of us. With clear skies, everyone will drop below zero by Monday morning. A Cold Weather Advisory continues until 9am Monday. Wind chills start the day from -15° in the north to near 0° in southern areas. We already have some school delays posted on WRTV.com. Wind chills only ease into the teens during the afternoon.

wrtv

We see quite a bit of sunshine with some passing clouds Monday. A SW breeze helps to "warm" afternoon temperatures into the lower and middle 20s. However, that breeze is also responsible for the colder feels like temperatures.

wrtv

Temperatures are looking up for much of the week! We'll begin to melt some of the snow Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. We even get temperatures into the 50s Thursday! The warmer weather comes with our next chance for rain.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold. Low: -5°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 24°

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 36°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 41°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast