Frigid feel lasts all week. More snow possible.

Phase one of the cold air has arrived. It feels even colder with the gusty NW winds. Those winds stay breezy tonight, but we expect gusts to drop into the 20 to 25 mph range. Clouds clear a bit late tonight. That will allow temperatures to crash into the single digits.

Following some morning sun on Monday, clouds make a quick return. Those clouds put the breaks on temperatures with afternoon highs in the teens. That's nearly 25° colder than average! We can't rule out a few flurries in the cold air.

We continue with a NW breeze of 10-15 mph Monday. That sends wind chills below zero to start the day. Minimize your time outdoors, and layer up if you have to go out.

We do have another system likely to move our way Tuesday night into Wednesday. With the very cold air in place, this will be a light and fluffy snow. We could see 1"-3" of snow across the area. However, that's subject to change this far out.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Very cold. Low: 8°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 17°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 16°
Tuesday Night: Snow develops. Low: 11°
Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 19°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

