Frigid night ahead. More snow later this week.

Despite the cold temperatures, lots of sunshine Wednesday afternoon did help to melt a little bit of the snow. Skies stay clear tonight, which makes for our coldest night in nearly a year. Snow cover will also play a role in the coldest temperatures. Low temperatures will range from just below zero south to the single digits north. We're forecasting a low of 2° in Indy. That would be the coldest since January 21st of 2024 when we hit -1°.

We are back to sunshine Thursday. Given the frigid start, temperatures make a decent recovery. Still, it will be cold with highs in the middle 20s.

wrtv

The Friday morning commute should be in good shape, but snow develops as the day goes along. Much of Central Indiana is looking at 1"-3" of snow. Some isolated higher amounts are possible across SE areas.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 2°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 24°

Friday: Light snow develops. High: 29°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 27°

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of snow showers. High: 31°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast