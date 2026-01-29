Frigid temperatures remain locked in place

Less of a wind has certainly eased the sting of the still frigid temperatures. Our wind stays fairly light through tonight. Increasing clouds should help hold temperatures slightly higher than they were last night. Overnight lows around 0° to -5° will be common.

There isn't much change in our forecast to end the week. Friday brings partly sunny skies with temperatures only reaching into the teens for highs. A light north wind will be enough to keep feels like temperatures around -5° in the morning and 10° during the afternoon.

Quiet and cold remains the weather theme right through the weekend. High temperatures improve just a bit Sunday with a return to the lower 20s.

Temperatures become a bit more manageable next week, but remain below the average high of 37°. We could see a few snow showers Monday and again Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: -1°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 18°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 17°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 22°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast