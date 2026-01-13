From 50° to scattered snow

Headlines



VERY WARM FOR TUESDAY

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

MUCH COLDER AIR NEXT WEEK

Warmer weather is back for our Tuesday with many of us getting back into the low 50s. Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts, it will get a lot colder this week. Temperatures tank into Wednesday. That will change some rain over to snow early.

Our high does make it back into the 40s Wednesday. That happens very early in the day with readings in the afternoon expected to get to the 20s.

Bitter cold air is back by the weekend and more so next week. Overnight lows dip into the single digit range and highs are capped in the teens.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 35°

Tomorrow: Wintry mix. Temperatures drop. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast