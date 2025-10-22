From a Windy Wednesday to a Frosty Friday

Headlines



WINDY WEDNESDAY

FROST POSSIBLE FRIDAY

A BIT WARMER NEXT WEEK

We are looking at another round of wind for Wednesday. Gusts will peak in the upper 20 to low 30 miles per hour range. That will keep temperatures cooler today. At our warmest, the thermometer only makes it to the upper 50s.

WRTV

It will get even colder into Thursday. Temperatures dip into the mid 30s, but hover just out of freezing range.

WRTV

If you have plans this weekend, keep a close eye on the forecast. There is a chance for some spotty showers on Sunday, but most stay dry.

We will keep you up to date here!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Breezy & cloudy. High: 57°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 37°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast