Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

From a Windy Wednesday to a Frosty Friday

Big temperature swings heading into the weekend
Wednesday Wind
WRTV
Wednesday Wind
Posted

Headlines

  • WINDY WEDNESDAY
  • FROST POSSIBLE FRIDAY
  • A BIT WARMER NEXT WEEK

We are looking at another round of wind for Wednesday. Gusts will peak in the upper 20 to low 30 miles per hour range. That will keep temperatures cooler today. At our warmest, the thermometer only makes it to the upper 50s.

Wednesday Forecast

It will get even colder into Thursday. Temperatures dip into the mid 30s, but hover just out of freezing range.

Thursday AM

If you have plans this weekend, keep a close eye on the forecast. There is a chance for some spotty showers on Sunday, but most stay dry.

We will keep you up to date here!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Breezy & cloudy. High: 57°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 37°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.