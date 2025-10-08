Frost Advisory for parts of central Indiana as two chilly nights head our way

Headlines



FROST ADVISORY NORTH

TWO CHILLY MORNINGS AHEAD

WARMER OVER THE WEEKEND

Tonight will be our first real push of chilly air this fall season. Our first Frost Advisory has been issued for northern counties from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday morning. This is on par for this time of year, as Kokomo typically sees its first frost around October 8. Friday morning will likely be even cooler, and I would expect more counties to be under a Frost Advisory once again as well.

After the frosty start, temperatures will warm quickly with lots of sunshine, reaching highs in the mid 60s. It will be the coolest high temperature of the week, but still a very nice day to get out and enjoy all the fall activities.

Friday morning, we will likely see widespread temperatures in the 30s across the area. After the chilly start, however, temperatures will warm up to near 70°. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with partly cloudy skies, and by early next week, highs will once again be close to 80°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Frost advisory north. Low: 43°

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 68°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 69°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 72°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

