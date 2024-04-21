Frost Advisory tonight. Warmer tomorrow.

Although temperatures may not be quite as chilly tonight, the light wind and clear sky could make for a greater frost threat. A Frost Advisory covers much of central Indiana through 10am Monday. Overnight lows settle into the lower and middle 30s.

Lots of sunshine and a SW component to our wind bring the return of warmer temperatures to start the week. We climb into the middle 60s Monday afternoon, which is much closer to average.

Our dry stretch of weather comes to a close Tuesday. Another weather system brings both rain and breezy conditions. Most areas should stay close to a half inch of rainfall. Some isolated higher totals are possible. Winds could gust around 30 mph.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear with patchy frost. Low: 36°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 64°

Tuesday: Periods of rain and breezy. High: 59°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 56°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 61°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast