Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Getting colder this week

Rain and snow possible
Monday's forecast
WRTV
Monday's forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • WARMING UP TODAY
  • RAIN RETURNS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW
  • COLD AIR FOR THANKSGIVING

Cloudy skies are back today with temperatures bouncing back into the mid 50s. We stay mostly dry today, but rain fills back in through the overnight hours.

Tuesday's forecast

Showers look widespread early Tuesday. We gradually dry out throughout the day with highs landing in the upper 50s.

Holiday Forecast

The holiday week gets a lot colder. Temps fall back into the 40s and 30s. Saturday features a chance for snow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 54°
Overnight: Overnight showers. Low: 48°
Tomorrow: AM rain. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.