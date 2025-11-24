Getting colder this week

Headlines



WARMING UP TODAY

RAIN RETURNS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

COLD AIR FOR THANKSGIVING

Cloudy skies are back today with temperatures bouncing back into the mid 50s. We stay mostly dry today, but rain fills back in through the overnight hours.

Showers look widespread early Tuesday. We gradually dry out throughout the day with highs landing in the upper 50s.

The holiday week gets a lot colder. Temps fall back into the 40s and 30s. Saturday features a chance for snow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 54°

Overnight: Overnight showers. Low: 48°

Tomorrow: AM rain. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast