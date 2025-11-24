Getting colder this week

Headlines
- WARMING UP TODAY
- RAIN RETURNS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW
- COLD AIR FOR THANKSGIVING
Cloudy skies are back today with temperatures bouncing back into the mid 50s. We stay mostly dry today, but rain fills back in through the overnight hours.
Showers look widespread early Tuesday. We gradually dry out throughout the day with highs landing in the upper 50s.
The holiday week gets a lot colder. Temps fall back into the 40s and 30s. Saturday features a chance for snow.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 54°
Overnight: Overnight showers. Low: 48°
Tomorrow: AM rain. High: 59°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast