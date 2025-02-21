Gradual warming trend will continue through the weekend

Headlines



GRADUAL WARMING TREND INTO THE WEEKEND

ABOVE AVERAGE NEXT WEEK

QUIET WEATHER PATTERN

Today will start a gradual warming trend that will take us through the weekend and into next week. Not only will we get warmer but we will also have a quiet weather pattern with plenty of sunshine. Look for highs today to be in generally around 30°.

wrtv

Tomorrow we will get above freezing and then on Sunday we will get close to our average high on 43°.

wrtv

Next week several 50° readings will be possible with the next chance of rain not arriving until Wednesday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Plenty of sun. Cold High: 30°

Overnight: Mainly clear and cold Low: 11°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds High: 34°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast