Gradual warming trend will continue through the weekend

Headlines
- GRADUAL WARMING TREND INTO THE WEEKEND
- ABOVE AVERAGE NEXT WEEK
- QUIET WEATHER PATTERN
Today will start a gradual warming trend that will take us through the weekend and into next week. Not only will we get warmer but we will also have a quiet weather pattern with plenty of sunshine. Look for highs today to be in generally around 30°.
Tomorrow we will get above freezing and then on Sunday we will get close to our average high on 43°.
Next week several 50° readings will be possible with the next chance of rain not arriving until Wednesday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Plenty of sun. Cold High: 30°
Overnight: Mainly clear and cold Low: 11°
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds High: 34°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 42°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast