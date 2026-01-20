Gradually getting warmer

Headlines



BITTER COLD THIS AFTERNOON

WARMER FOR WEDNESDAY

WEEKEND SNOW POTENTIAL

We will see a slight bump in temperatures this afternoon with readings back in the mid 20s. That is certainly still cold, but a slight improvement. Warmer weather is back Wednesday with highs in the 40s. We could see some scattered light snow in the morning and evening.

There is potential for a weekend snow system. Temperatures will drop back into the teens under the weight of a high pressure system. For now, it looks like that arctic high will keep snow south. We will keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.

Overnight lows drop back into the single digit range with highs in the teens Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 26°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 20°

Tomorrow: AM light snow. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast