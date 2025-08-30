Great weather continues for your holiday weekend plans

We continue to have the green light for any outdoor plans you may have through the holiday weekend. A large area of high pressure is anchored across the Midwest and into the NE. That keeps our skies pretty clear, and our temperatures cooler than average. Lows fall into the upper 40s north and lower 50s central and south.

Our Sunday forecast is filled with sunshine, so don't forget the sunscreen! Temperatures stay comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity remains a nonissue with a light NE wind.

The Labor Day forecast is also in great shape. The day starts in the lower to middle 50s, but mostly sunny skies get highs back into the lower 80s. That's pretty close to average.

Although this weather is nice, we do need some rain. However, rain chances look to hold off until later in the day Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 53°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 81°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 81°

