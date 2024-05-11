Great weather lined up to celebrate Mother's Day

Many Hoosiers got the chance to see the northern lights Friday night. Our chances appear even better tonight. The forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center shows northern parts of the state with a 50% chance of the Aurora being visible around 10pm. Chances decrease as you head south across the rest of the state. Our viewing forecast looks good with mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall to around 50° by morning.

Space Weather Prediction Center

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Mother's Day. Temperatures also begin to climb with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances hold off until late in the day Monday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 50°

Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop late. High: 78°

Tuesday: Showers likely. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast