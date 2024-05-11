Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Great weather lined up to celebrate Mother's Day

KM2.png
wrtv
KM2.png
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 15:00:20-04

Many Hoosiers got the chance to see the northern lights Friday night. Our chances appear even better tonight. The forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center shows northern parts of the state with a 50% chance of the Aurora being visible around 10pm. Chances decrease as you head south across the rest of the state. Our viewing forecast looks good with mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall to around 50° by morning.

lights.png

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Mother's Day. Temperatures also begin to climb with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances hold off until late in the day Monday.

KM2.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 50°
Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop late. High: 78°
Tuesday: Showers likely. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018