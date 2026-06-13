Greenwood residents rally to clean up after storm

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WRTV) — Cleanup started Friday morning after strong storms on Thursday night damaged buildings and took down trees.

One church took a big hit to its roof around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Jeremiah Stogsdill, a parishioner at Greenwood Bible Baptist Church, said the cost of damage will be hard to predict. "The goal is that for Sunday service, there might be some debris laying around still, but hopefully the roof is all taken care of."

"It doesn't surprise me at all to see all the kids, women, and men out here willing to help first thing."

Contractors and volunteers on Friday put plywood on the roof before shingling it over the weekend.

Meanwhile, on Shady Lane in Greenwood, homeowners faced their own challenges. A large tree crashed into one person's yard, leaving behind hours of work and an unexpected mess to clean up. Tracy Duncan said, "I'll be honest, it was devastating. This tree was probably planted here when the house was built, so 52 years ago. I've lived here for 15 years, so it was devastating to see it gone."

Duncan says another tree in the backyard missed the house by inches.

The tree in the front yard was blocking her next-door neighbors from leaving their home, so Duncan and her partner were working quickly to remove branches.

Down the street, a tree fell into a home, and other neighbors were outside picking up debris on Friday.

Duncan said, "I know that we're all waiting on quotes and calling people and insurance companies and things like that, so we're all feeling a little helpless right now, but we all understand this is the process, but it's devastating seeing our neighbors that we care about having to suffer the same way that we are."

"We talked to more neighbors this morning than we have in a while, so while it's terrible, we are coming together for that."