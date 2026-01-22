Growing potential for a winter storm this weekend

Headlines



BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS

GROWING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT WEEKEND SNOW

COLD AIR HOLDING INTO NEXT WEEK

Winter weather will be on full display here the next few days. The latest headline is the winter storm watch that was issued for our area. It is important to note that a watch means conditions are favorable for significant snow and a warning means the storm is here. Before that snow gets here, it will be very cold with wind chill readings, at times, near 30° below zero.

Forecast models are starting to come in line with a north shift in this storm track. That means there is growing confidence in accumulating snow here Saturday and into Sunday. For now, make preparations and be ready to shift weekend plans as this system comes more into view.

Bitter cold air holds on into next week. We will very likely close out January well below average. We will be on top of this winter storm as we get closer to the weekend. Please check back here for updates.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 31°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 7°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 13°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast