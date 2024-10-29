Gusty winds bring record warmth today and tomorrow

Headlines



NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY AND TOMORROW

RAIN ON HALLOWEEN

COOLER TEMPERATURES TO THE END THE WEEK

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s this afternoon. The record high for today is 81° and that is very much in jeopardy with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Gusts could be a high as 30 mph this afternoon.

With the warm and windy conditions in addition to the very dry weather we have had the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning for northern counties. This essential means you should not burn. There are also 44 counties in the state that are currently under burn bans.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with the potential for a record high. Things will change though on Halloween as a cold front comes through the area. Our high on Halloween will be around 70°. That however will be in the morning. Once the front and band of rain moves through temperatures will start to fall.

So, for trick or treating it will be much colder so plan ahead. It does look like most of the rain will be out of the area by 6pm. Once thing we will keep an eye on is how much rain we get. Currently we are on pace for the driest October on record. We need 0.08" of rain for that to come to an end. Cooler weather returns briefly on Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Windy. High: 82°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 63°

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Windy High: 80°

Halloween: Sct. Rain. Falling temps. High: 70° but 50s for Trick or Treating

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast