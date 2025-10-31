Halloween Forecast

Headlines



DRY FOR TRICK OR TREAT

A BIT BREEZY

WARMER NEXT WEEK

Happy Halloween! We are, thankfully, drying out today. Trick or treat is in good shape. The only note is that it will be a bit breezy. We expect gusts to get into the mid 20 MPH range.

WRTV

Here is a look at your weekend forecast. It will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, but mostly dry aside from a spotty shower chance Saturday evening.

WRTV

Warmer weather is back next week. Temperatures jump back into the low 60s next week which will be a bit above average.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Party cloudy. Breezy. High: 57°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast