Halloween Forecast

A Treat This Year
Halloween Forecast
Trick or Treat
Headlines

  • DRY FOR TRICK OR TREAT
  • A BIT BREEZY
  • WARMER NEXT WEEK

Happy Halloween! We are, thankfully, drying out today. Trick or treat is in good shape. The only note is that it will be a bit breezy. We expect gusts to get into the mid 20 MPH range.

Wind Forecast

Here is a look at your weekend forecast. It will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, but mostly dry aside from a spotty shower chance Saturday evening.

Weekend forecast

Warmer weather is back next week. Temperatures jump back into the low 60s next week which will be a bit above average.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Party cloudy. Breezy. High: 57°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

