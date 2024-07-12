Heat and humidity build over the weekend with spot storm chances

Headlines
- SEASONABLE HIGH TEMPERATURE TODAY
- HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILD THIS WEEKEND
- HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 100° EARLY NEXT WEEK
It will be a seasonable day today with temperatures that will top off in the mid 80s. Our average high the next 3 days is 85.4°. I point this out because this is the highest average high we see for Indianapolis the entire year. After Sunday, our average high will slowly start to decrease.
There could be a pop up storm this afternoon and both days this weekend but they should be very isolated. The heat and humidity both build and by Sunday we are looking at a high near 90° with heat index values getting close to 100°.
The heat will peak Monday and Tuesday with again heat index values near 100°.
A cold front will some storms and then cooler temperatures by Wednesday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 85°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 69°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High:88°
Sunday: Hot & humid. Mostly sunny. High: 90°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast