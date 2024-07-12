Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat and humidity build over the weekend with spot storm chances

TK1.png
wrtv
TK1.png
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 12, 2024

Headlines

  • SEASONABLE HIGH TEMPERATURE TODAY
  • HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILD THIS WEEKEND
  • HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 100° EARLY NEXT WEEK

It will be a seasonable day today with temperatures that will top off in the mid 80s. Our average high the next 3 days is 85.4°. I point this out because this is the highest average high we see for Indianapolis the entire year. After Sunday, our average high will slowly start to decrease.

TK3.png

There could be a pop up storm this afternoon and both days this weekend but they should be very isolated. The heat and humidity both build and by Sunday we are looking at a high near 90° with heat index values getting close to 100°.

TK5.png

The heat will peak Monday and Tuesday with again heat index values near 100°.

TK2.png

A cold front will some storms and then cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 85°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 69°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High:88°
Sunday: Hot & humid. Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018