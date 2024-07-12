Heat and humidity build over the weekend with spot storm chances

Headlines



SEASONABLE HIGH TEMPERATURE TODAY

HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILD THIS WEEKEND

HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 100° EARLY NEXT WEEK

It will be a seasonable day today with temperatures that will top off in the mid 80s. Our average high the next 3 days is 85.4°. I point this out because this is the highest average high we see for Indianapolis the entire year. After Sunday, our average high will slowly start to decrease.

wrtv

There could be a pop up storm this afternoon and both days this weekend but they should be very isolated. The heat and humidity both build and by Sunday we are looking at a high near 90° with heat index values getting close to 100°.

wrtv

The heat will peak Monday and Tuesday with again heat index values near 100°.

wrtv

A cold front will some storms and then cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 69°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High:88°

Sunday: Hot & humid. Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast