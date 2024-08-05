Heat and humidity continue to start the work week

Headlines



HEAT INDEX NEAR 100° THIS AFTERNOON

STRAY STORM TO THE NORTH

RELIEF FROM HEAT AND HUMIDITY ON WEDNESDAY

It will be another hot and humid day for us with high temperatures around 90° and heat index values that will approach 100° in many locations. Look for hazy sunshine and just the chance of an isolated storm in the far northern locations.

Not much in the way of relief for tomorrow. In fact, it might be a touch warmer tomorrow and that will again put heat index values around 100° tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow though there will be a little better chance of a few isolated storms around in the evening. A few may continue into the over night hours as well.

Once we get the the middle of the week we get a break form both the heat and the humidity. Highs will be in the 80s with much lower humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hazy sunshine. Hot and humidity High: 92° with heat index near 100°

Overnight: Warm and muggy. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Hot and humidity with sct. storm chance. High: 92° with heat index near 100°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast