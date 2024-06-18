Heat and humidity continue with spot storm chance

Headlines



TOUCH COOLER TODAY BUT STILL VERY MUGGY

SPOT STORM CHANCE TODAY

PEAK HEAT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Temperatures will run a touch cooler today due to more in the way of cloud cover. The thicker clouds will be to the west where highs will be in the upper 80s. Thinner clouds to the east will be in the low 90s.

wrtv

Everyone is still very muggy and heat index values will be in the mid 90s. A spot storm will be possible again as well as we work our way throughout the day.

wrtv

Tomorrow will be in the low 90s again but the peak heat will arrive Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will likely be over 100°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Spot storm. High: 90°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Muggy Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Spot storm. High: 92°

Thursday: Hazy sun. Very hot. High: 95°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast