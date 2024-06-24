Heat and humidity return Tuesday. T'storms possible.

Our brief break from the hot and humid weather continues into tonight. Skies stay mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see a couple of rounds of rain and storms. Each round will play a role in what happens with the next. A decaying complex of storms may impact central Indiana Tuesday. Some of these storms could have gusty winds and locally heavy rain. There's a Slight Risk of severe storms along and NW of a Crawfordsville to Marion, IN line. A Marginal Risk is in place across the rest of central Indiana.

wrtv

Rain placement and timing will have an impact on temperatures. A dry afternoon, with some sunshine, would send many areas around 90° for highs Tuesday.

wrtv

Another round of wet weather is possible Wednesday. Rain could come with a few rumbles of thunder.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 69°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. T'storms possible. High: 91°

Wednesday: Scattered showers and a few storms. High: 83°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast