Heat and humidity will build, with real-feel temperatures exceeding 100°

HEAT ADVISORY FOR SOME WEDNESDAY

HIGH TEMPERATURES INTO THE 90's

HIGHEST HEAT & HUMIDITY ON THURSDAY

After a fairly pleasant day, we are about to crank up the heat and humidity going into next week. A Heat Advisory is in place for the western counties on Wednesday, where heat index values will reach 100°. This advisory will likely be expanded eastward on Thursday when humidity peaks across the area. Whether you are under the advisory or not, it will be hot and humid for everyone.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for everyone, with sunny skies on Wednesday. Below are the heat index values, which show a significant discrepancy from west to east. The Heat Advisory is issued for the areas experiencing triple-digit values.

By Thursday, we will be at the peak of both the heat and humidity. This will be our most uncomfortable day in this stretch. Don't get me wrong; it will be hot and humid into the weekend, but Thursday is going to be the worst of it.

Once we get to Friday, we will bring back the chance of storms and the potential for localized flooding in the area. At this time, severe threats appear to be fairly low.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Some patchy fog. Low: 66°

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot & more humid. High: 92°

Thursday: Very hot & humid. Mostly sunny. High: 94° (heat index: 100°+)

Friday: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid with storm chance. High: 91°

