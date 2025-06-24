Heat & Humidity Build

Headlines
- HEAT INDEX NEAR 100°
- AFTERNOON POP-UP THUNDERSHOWER
- HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH THE WEEK
Heat & humidity will make it feel much hotter than what the thermometer reads today. The heat index is expected to surge into the upper 90s to even 100°. This will fire off some very spotty thundershowers this afternoon, but most stay dry.
This heat wave is here to stay. There is a heat advisory in place into Friday evening.
The seven day forecast has temperatures at 90° or hotter each day this week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Thundershower High: 94°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76°
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid. Scattered PM Thundershowers High: 92°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast