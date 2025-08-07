Heat & Humidity Build This Weekend

Headlines



MORNING PATCHY FOG

HEATING UP

STAYING DRY

There is some patchy dense fog popping up out there this morning. Otherwise, skies are clear and dry and should stay that way today. This pattern will carry over into Friday with high temperatures getting a touch warmer.

WRTV

It will feel a lot hotter this weekend and into next week. With the heat and humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s!

WRTV

There is a lot of dry time ahead. Our next rain chance holds off until next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 89°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast