Heat & Humidity Build This Weekend

A Dry Stretch Ahead
Thursday Forecast
Headlines

  • MORNING PATCHY FOG
  • HEATING UP
  • STAYING DRY

There is some patchy dense fog popping up out there this morning. Otherwise, skies are clear and dry and should stay that way today. This pattern will carry over into Friday with high temperatures getting a touch warmer.

Friday

It will feel a lot hotter this weekend and into next week. With the heat and humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s!

Heat index

There is a lot of dry time ahead. Our next rain chance holds off until next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 89°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

