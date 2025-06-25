Heat & Humidity Fuel Afternoon Thunderstorms

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY

SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS

SOME STRONG STORMS

Temperatures are top of min again today with the heat index set to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. An added factor for our Wednesday is a low-end severe weather potential. With this much heat and humidity in the air, we are bound to get scattered storms and showers. Some of these could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

WRTV

Here is a snapshot of Truecast showing how scattered these storms will be by the afternoon. They are certainly not for everyone, but some noisy storms are possible starting after noon.

WRTV

We will be in this pattern for a few more days before temperatures cool slightly next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms High: 92°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Hot & humid with afternoon thundershowers. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast