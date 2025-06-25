Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat & Humidity Fuel Afternoon Thunderstorms

Some storms could be strong to severe
Heat & Humidity to Afternoon storms
Wednesday Heat Index
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • HEAT ADVISORY
  • SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS
  • SOME STRONG STORMS

Temperatures are top of min again today with the heat index set to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. An added factor for our Wednesday is a low-end severe weather potential. With this much heat and humidity in the air, we are bound to get scattered storms and showers. Some of these could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

Wednesday Low-end severe potential

Here is a snapshot of Truecast showing how scattered these storms will be by the afternoon. They are certainly not for everyone, but some noisy storms are possible starting after noon.

Wednesday scattered storms

We will be in this pattern for a few more days before temperatures cool slightly next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms High: 92°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 75°
Tomorrow: Hot & humid with afternoon thundershowers. High: 92°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk