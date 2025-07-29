Heat & Humidity Stick Around Today

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY

MUCH COOLER THIS WEEK

SCATTERED STORM CHANCES

Our heat advisory is in place through 8 pm today. Temperatures will get back into the mid 90s and with today's humidity, it will feel like 100°. Wednesday will hit the low 90s, but fall just short of our advisory criteria.

WRTV

It will feel completely different by the end of the week. Take a look at this feels-like forecast!

WRTV

That cooler air will take us into the weekend where we expect mainly sunny skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 93°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. PM Scattered Storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast