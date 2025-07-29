Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat & Humidity Stick Around Today

A big break from the heat this week
  • HEAT ADVISORY
  • MUCH COOLER THIS WEEK
  • SCATTERED STORM CHANCES

Our heat advisory is in place through 8 pm today. Temperatures will get back into the mid 90s and with today's humidity, it will feel like 100°. Wednesday will hit the low 90s, but fall just short of our advisory criteria.

Wednesday

It will feel completely different by the end of the week. Take a look at this feels-like forecast!

Heat Index this week

That cooler air will take us into the weekend where we expect mainly sunny skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 93°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 75°
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. PM Scattered Storms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

