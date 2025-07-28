Heat index near 100°

Headlines



HEAT ADVISORY

SCATTERED RAIN

BIG COOL DOWN THIS WEEK

Heat and humidity will make it feel like near 100° this afternoon. There is a heat advisory in place through Tuesday at 8pm. Spotty storms and showers today will bring a short break from the heat for some, but most are stuck in this heat wave. Tuesday, temperatures climb into the mid 90s and it will feel even hotter.

The heat is front loaded this week. The heat index will be near, or over, 100° the next few days. It gets MUCH better by the end of the week.

High temperatures tank from the mid 90s to not even hitting 80 at times!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Thundershowers High: 92°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 95°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast