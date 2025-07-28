Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat index near 100°

A break from the heat on the way
  • HEAT ADVISORY
  • SCATTERED RAIN
  • BIG COOL DOWN THIS WEEK

Heat and humidity will make it feel like near 100° this afternoon. There is a heat advisory in place through Tuesday at 8pm. Spotty storms and showers today will bring a short break from the heat for some, but most are stuck in this heat wave. Tuesday, temperatures climb into the mid 90s and it will feel even hotter.

Tuesday

The heat is front loaded this week. The heat index will be near, or over, 100° the next few days. It gets MUCH better by the end of the week.

Heat this week

High temperatures tank from the mid 90s to not even hitting 80 at times!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Thundershowers High: 92°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 75°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 95°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

