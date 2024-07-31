Heat index near 100° this afternoon. Severe storms also possible.

We're lining up another uncomfortable day for the end of July. Temperatures climb quickly today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The tropical feel will be a factor pushing heat index values into the upper 90s with some areas as hot as 105°.

While the first half of our Wednesday is dry, a complex of storms is expected to arrive this afternoon into this evening. Storm coverage is expected to be fairly widespread. There is a Slight Risk the storms could be severe. Gusty winds are the main threat. Heavy rain is also possible, but the quick movement of the storms should limit widespread flooding.

Scattered storms are expected again Thursday. We stay in a Slight Risk of severe weather for gusty winds.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. T'storms develop. High: 88°

Tomorrow: Scattered t'storms. High: 90°

Friday: Scattered t'storms. High: 82°

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of storms. High: 86°

