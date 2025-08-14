Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat Index Near 100° this Weekend

Pop-up Thundershowers Possible
Thursday's Forecast
  • A BREAK FROM THE HUMIDITY
  • HEAT WAVE THIS WEEKEND
  • SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS

We will make it back into the upper 80s today, but it will be a bit more tolerable with lower humidity. It would be a great day to head to the State Fair, if that is in your plans.

State Fair Forecast

Temperatures ramp up quickly after that. Highs climb into the mid 90s and with the humidity the "feels-like" temperatures will bear near 100° into early next week.

Heat Index

There are some distant rain chances next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 88°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

