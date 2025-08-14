Heat Index Near 100° this Weekend

Headlines



A BREAK FROM THE HUMIDITY

HEAT WAVE THIS WEEKEND

SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS

We will make it back into the upper 80s today, but it will be a bit more tolerable with lower humidity. It would be a great day to head to the State Fair, if that is in your plans.

Temperatures ramp up quickly after that. Highs climb into the mid 90s and with the humidity the "feels-like" temperatures will bear near 100° into early next week.

There are some distant rain chances next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast