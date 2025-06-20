Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Wave This Weekend

Temperatures stay well above average
Friday Forecast
WRTV
Friday Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • DRYING OUT
  • HEATING UP
  • SUNNY SKIES

We are back to dry skies, but that comes with big heat. A heat advisory and an extreme heat watch are in place starting this weekend and lasting into next week. This lines up with the first day of summer (Friday), but we will be way above average for this time of year.

Heat Headlines

The weekend forecast brings a lot of sunshine and that will warm us back into the 90s!

Weekend Forecast

This will hold into next week. We do not see this pattern breaking for the foreseeable future.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy. High: 86°
Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 71°
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk