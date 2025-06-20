Heat Wave This Weekend

Headlines



DRYING OUT

HEATING UP

SUNNY SKIES

We are back to dry skies, but that comes with big heat. A heat advisory and an extreme heat watch are in place starting this weekend and lasting into next week. This lines up with the first day of summer (Friday), but we will be way above average for this time of year.

WRTV

The weekend forecast brings a lot of sunshine and that will warm us back into the 90s!

WRTV

This will hold into next week. We do not see this pattern breaking for the foreseeable future.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy. High: 86°

Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 71°

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast