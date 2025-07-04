Heating up into the holiday weekend

Headlines



Dry for the Fourth

Heat index near 100°

Rain is back for part of the weekend

We are dry, hot, and humid heading into the holiday weekend. Temperatures are set to jump back into the low to mid 90s today! Any outdoor plans are in good shape, just mind the heat. Your fireworks forecast is looking dry and hot.

WRTV

Our next best chance at rain arrives before the weekend is over. A broken line of storms and showers will fill in Sunday evening. Some will see moderate to heavy rain, lightning, and thunder.

WRTV

It looks a touch cooler next week. We will still be in a signature summer pattern with highs in the 80s and scattered storms and showers each day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 92°

Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 71°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast