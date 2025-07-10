Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heating up into the weekend

Scattered storms and showers possible
WRTV
  • Clearing Skies
  • 90s Return
  • Weekend Rain Chances

We are back to sunshine for most of Thursday. A few clouds will work in by the afternoon and the evening, but skies stay dry. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game, here is the forecast:

Indian's Forecast

We end up staying dry Thursday, but that looks to change by Friday. Scattered storms and showers are back by the afternoon. It doesn't look like a washout so no need to cancel plans, but I would keep the umbrella nearby.

Friday Rain Chances

This unsettled weather patter will carry us into the weekend. Scattered storms and showers look possible both days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 89°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 70°
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Chance High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

