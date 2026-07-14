High Heat continues in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Calm and sunny weather continues across Central Indiana this week, but the high heat has returned and will remain for the rest of the week.
TODAY:
Calm start to the day, and things will look nice under mainly clear skies. Temperatures will heat up quickly, reaching the 80s by 10- 11 a.m. High temperatures will reach 90-93 for most spots. This will lead to feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
TOMORROW:
Sunshine continues for the day under clear skies. Temperatures for most spots will break back into the low- to mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.
7-DAY FORECAST:
Temperatures continue to climb through the middle of the week; however, things will remain nice with plenty of sunshine through Friday. Heat index values will likely push into the upper 90s, with some spots feeling as hot as 100. Rain chances will return to the state as early as Thursday. Most of the area will remain dry outside of a stray shower or two for the southern part of the state. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday as dew points begin to climb. Best chances for rain arrive this weekend, along with a cold front that will likely drop temperatures back to normal if not actually below normal by next weekend and to start next week.