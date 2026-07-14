High Heat continues in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Calm and sunny weather continues across Central Indiana this week, but the high heat has returned and will remain for the rest of the week.

WRTV

TODAY:

Calm start to the day, and things will look nice under mainly clear skies. Temperatures will heat up quickly, reaching the 80s by 10- 11 a.m. High temperatures will reach 90-93 for most spots. This will lead to feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

WRTV

TOMORROW:

Sunshine continues for the day under clear skies. Temperatures for most spots will break back into the low- to mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

WRTV