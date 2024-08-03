Hot and dry stretch of weather takes over

Our weather pattern has changed. Instead of a daily chance of rain, we're now into a dry stretch. That also means temperatures will be on the climb.

Skies become mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible late.

Thankfully our humidity has come down just a bit. Sunday is still a very warm and somewhat muggy day. Lots of sunshine sends afternoon highs around 90°. Afternoon feels like temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 90s.

wrtv

A cold front comes across the area Tuesday. It brings just an isolated shower or storm chance. That's also our only chance for rain during the week. By Wednesday, cooler and less humid air returns.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low: 69°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated storm possible. High: 91°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast