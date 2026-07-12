Hot and humid weather for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Quieter conditions move into Indiana over the next couple of days. Temperatures make a run at 90 degrees a couple of times this week.

TONIGHT: A front continues to move away from Indiana to the south. Mostly clear skies remain. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

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TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Even though temperatures warm up a few degrees, our dew points won't be that sticky in the low 60s. High temperatures get into the upper 80s.

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TUESDAY: Sunny skies again. High temperatures will be near the 90-degree mark.

7-DAY FORECAST: A heat dome builds across the middle portions of the country this week. Indiana will have a mainly dry week with temperatures above average for this time of year. We could hit 90 degrees multiple times.