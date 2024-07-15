Hot and humid with severe storm potential

Isolated storms have developed in the heat of the day. These are capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. These storms should move out and provide a lull in the wet weather for much of the evening.

Hot and humid conditions continue this evening. We have a Heat Advisory until 8pm with feels like temperatures well into the 90s and even the triple digits.

After 10pm, a line of storms is expected to enter NW portions of central Indiana. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible as the storms dive SE overnight. They should weaken as they cross the state. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for northern areas. Much of central Indiana is in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) with a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) across southern areas.

Due to recent heavy rainfall and the potential for tropical downpours tonight, there is a Flood Watch across much of central Indiana from 10pm tonight until 2pm Tuesday afternoon. Remember to never drive through flood water.

Following morning rain and storms, our weather turns quiet for a good part of our Tuesday. Additional storms are possible again Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. We stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rain and storms. Heavy rain possible. Low: 75°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. AM and PM storms. High: 88°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of storms. High: 80°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast