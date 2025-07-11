Hot & humid to end the week

Headlines



Hot & Humid

Weekend Storms

Severe Weather Potential

Friday will be marked by heat and humidity with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. We end the week dry so any Friday plans are in good shape. That changes a bit by the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday bring a chance of storms.

Saturday will be one to watch with a low end severe potential. All of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5) and part of the state is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). Our main concerns will be local heavy rain and strong winds. There is a chance for an isolated spin up, but that threat looks low at this time.

Temperatures generally stay hot this week with the thermometer hitting the upper 80s and low 90s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 92°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Afternoon Storms High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast