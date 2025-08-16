Hot & humid with a few downpours through this evening

We're all dealing with the heat and humidity this weekend. A lucky few have managed to find a downpour to bring relief. We continue with the chance for a few storms this evening, but we don't expect anything widespread. Heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible with isolated strong to severe storms.

Late tonight into Sunday morning, models are suggesting a line of storms to move through the area from north to south. Again, some of these could have gusty winds and heavy rain. It stays warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Following the chance for rain and storms early in the day, clouds should decrease into Sunday afternoon. Sunshine sends temps climbing quickly. Highs return to the lower 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel closer to 100°.

The heat and humidity stay in place through Tuesday. The middle of the week brings a return to more seasonable temperatures.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with storms late. Low: 73°

Sunday: Storms possible early. Decreasing clouds. High: 91°

Monday: Partly sunny. Spotty storm chance. High: 92°

Tuesday: 30% chance of storms. High: 93°

