Hot weather heading into the weekend

Headlines



HEATING UP INTO THE WEEKEND

DRY SKIES FOR NOW

COOLER LATE NEXT WEEK

We are looking at another day above average in central Indiana. High temperatures climb back into the mid 80s. We get even hotter for Friday with the forecast taking us into the mid to upper 80s.

WRTV

Drought conditions settle in even more with the lack of rainfall. Looking ahead into early next week, there is no rain in sight.

WRTV

Hot weather is the mark for the weekend. Fall fans, hang in there. Temperatures look a bit cooler late next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 84°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast