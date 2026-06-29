Dangerous heat across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Sunshine and high humidity continue as temperatures have climbed back into 90s for the Holiday week.

TONIGHT:

Calm weather is in store for the evening. Don’t expect much relief from the heat as overnight lows will only dip into the low 70s.

WRTV

HEAT ADVISORY:

The National Weather Service out of Indianapolis has issued a Heat Advisory for all of central Indiana and a High Heat Warning for parts of northern Indiana. The Advisory and Warning will run through 8 PM Thursday.

WRTV

A Heat Advisory means that temperatures in the 90s with dew points in the 70s, will lead to Heat Index values reaching 106. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, check up on relatives and neighbors, and stay in an air-conditioned room when possible. If outside for extended periods of time, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade as much as you can.

TOMORROW:

Copy and paste forecast for Tuesday. Skies will remain mainly clear with temperatures warming into the mid to low 90s. Heat index values will again push 100.

WRTV

7-DAY FORECAST:

Sunshine will continue through the rest of the week, as high temperatures climb into the mid and low 90s. At times heat index values will push the triple digits. Even feeling as hot as 100 at times. Rain chances may return by next weekend. Thursday afternoon and evening could feature a spotty shower or storm. Friday through Monday, isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well.