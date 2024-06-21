Humidity stays high this weekend

A weather system remains well off to our north. That means our weather changes very little through Saturday.

Skies stay mostly clear through tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Our Saturday will feel much like our Friday did. Temperatures top out in the middle 90s with elevated humidity levels. That puts our feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Skies become partly sunny with one noticeable change. After several days of light winds, a SW breeze will help to stir the hot air a bit.

A cold front FINALLY pushes across central Indiana late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. A few storms could have gusty winds, but our overall severe threat is low.

Despite the passing cold front, high temperatures only "cool" to the upper 80s Sunday. The afternoon is likely to be rather uncomfortable with even higher humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 73°

Saturday: Partly sunny. T'storms possible Saturday night. High: 94°

Sunday: AM showers. Decreasing clouds. High: 88°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of t'storms. High: 95°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast