Humidity stays low through the weekend

It's a great weekend to spend some time outdoors!

The humidity is dropping, and will stay low through the weekend. Clouds fade away tonight with temperatures falling to their coolest levels in more than a month. Look for overnight lows in the low to middle 50s.

The forecast is fantastic both Saturday and Sunday. Skies become partly sunny through the day, but we stay dry. Low humidity adds to the comfortable feel with highs in the upper 70s. That's about 5-10° below average for this time of year.

A weather system tries to approach central Indiana early next week, but rain chances stay low. We have a better chance of wet weather returning to the area toward the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 55°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 77°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 79°

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast