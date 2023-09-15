Indiana gets in on partial solar eclipse next month

The main event (aka a total solar eclipse) is still nearly seven months away. We get to preview a partial solar eclipse much sooner than that!

Next month, an annular solar eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S., including Indiana. According to NASA, an annular eclipse means the moon will be at its farthest point from Earth. This distance means the moon will not entirely block the view of the sun. As the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, Hoosiers will notice about 55% of the sun will be blocked. That percentage will be much higher across western parts of the country. That's because they will be closer to the path of the eclipse.

The time to catch a glimpse of the partial eclipse across Indiana begins the morning of October 14th. A subtle coverage of the sun begins at 11:39 a.m. The peak of the partial eclipse (when about 55% of the sun will be obscured) is around 1 p.m. The entire process takes a while with the event wrapping up around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Of course, you should never look directly at the sun. If you want to view the partial eclipse next month, make sure to get some eclipse glasses that are ISO certified. They'll be good to have on hand for the main event on April 8th, 2024. That's when the path of a total eclipse will pass right over central Indiana!

