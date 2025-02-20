Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Indiana State Police urge caution after trooper's vehicle was struck in snowy conditions

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (12).png
Indiana State Police
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (12).png
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is once again reminding drivers to use caution when the weather is slick and snowy.

Indiana State Trooper Munn was inside his patrol vehicle on the scene of a crash when his car was struck by another vehicle.

ISP says he was checked by medics at the scene and is thankfully OK.

“Please slow down,” ISP said in a social media post.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Marion, Boone, Hendricks, Morgan and Johnson Counties until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Latest Headlines | February 19, 11am

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk