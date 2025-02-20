Indiana State Police urge caution after trooper's vehicle was struck in snowy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is once again reminding drivers to use caution when the weather is slick and snowy.

Indiana State Trooper Munn was inside his patrol vehicle on the scene of a crash when his car was struck by another vehicle.

ISP says he was checked by medics at the scene and is thankfully OK.

“Please slow down,” ISP said in a social media post.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Marion, Boone, Hendricks, Morgan and Johnson Counties until 3 a.m. Thursday.