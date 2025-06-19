Isolated shower possible this evening. Heat wave on the way.

We're enjoying some less humid and calmer weather today. A few showers are possible through early this evening. If you're heading to a watch party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, you might want to take the umbrella just in case. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 60s.

Our Friday forecast starts with lots of sunshine, but we'll notice clouds increasing through the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the middle 80s. The humidity stays in the manageable range for one more day. We officially welcome the start of the summer season Friday night. Right on cue, our forecast takes a hot and dry turn for the weekend.

High temperatures reach into the 90s Saturday. We're looking at a prolonged period of heat with highs in the 90s through at least all of next week. Humidity is also going to be a big player in the uncomfortable feel. Those two things combined will bring us heat index values reaching triple digits starting Sunday afternoon. Get prepared now to keep yourself cool and hydrated as summer gets underway.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65°

Friday: Clouds increase. High: 86°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast